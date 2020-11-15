Film Industry, Politicians Mourn Soumitra Chatterjee’s Death

Celebrated actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away in Kolkata on Sunday, 15 November at 12.15 pm. The 85-year-old legend passed away due to a prolonged illness after being hospitalised on 6 October. Several members of the film industry remembered the actor and paid their respects to him via social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about Soumitra Chatterjee’s death and termed it a “colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India.”