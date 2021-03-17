'Pattarude Mutton Curry' Title Changed After Brahmins Protest
The Kerala Brahmins Association had staged a protest against the title.
The title of a short film, Pattarude Mutton Curry, has been changed to Mutton Curry following an outrage by the Kerala Brahmins Association (Kerala Brahmana Sabha). Alleging that the title is "insulting to Brahmin culture", the organisation wrote a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Thiruvananthapuram, asked for the short film "to not be certified". However, a short film releasing on YouTube need not be certified by the CBFC.
In the letter, the Association claims that the term 'Pattar' is a foul or derogatory way of addressing Brahmins. The letter also argues that the title mentioning 'mutton curry' is a deliberate attempt to insult the community.
“The fact that Brahmins are vegetarians is also known to all. Thus the usage of the word ‘Pattars’ and ‘Mutton Curry’ is intended to insult the Brahmins,” reads the letter signed by Karimpuzha Raman, State President of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha.
Following the controversy, the makers seem to have changed the title, as the revised one (Mutton Curry) appears on the YouTube premier link. Directed by Arjun Babu, the short is supposed to premiere on 20 March.
“We also want the film to be reviewed to check if it is insulting or offensive to the community. If so, we will also call for changes in the story,” the State President told The News Minute.
A response from Arjun Babu is awaited.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.