'Annaatthe' Crew Tests COVID-19 Positive; Rajinikanth Film on Hold

Production on Annaatthe had earlier been stalled due to the nationwide lockdown. The last leg of the shoot resumed in the second week of December at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Rajinikanth reportedly agreed to return to the set as he wished to complete shooting before launching his political party in January 2021. Written and directed by Siva, Annaatthe also stars Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori.