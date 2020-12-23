'Annaatthe' Crew Tests COVID-19 Positive; Rajinikanth Film on Hold
The last leg of the shoot was underway in Hyderabad.
Production on Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe has come to a halt after eight members of the film crew tested positive for COVID-19. According to producers Sun Pictures, Rajinikanth has tested negative for the virus.
The makers have issued a statement on social media that reads: "During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed."
Production on Annaatthe had earlier been stalled due to the nationwide lockdown. The last leg of the shoot resumed in the second week of December at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Rajinikanth reportedly agreed to return to the set as he wished to complete shooting before launching his political party in January 2021. Written and directed by Siva, Annaatthe also stars Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori.
