Sardari Begum at 25: Benegal's Lyrical Ode to the Thumri Legend

For many people, Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple (2021) might be their first-ever experience with Hindustani (Indian) classical music in a feature film. Even this has been possible owing to the Marathi film's global release on the biggest OTT platform, else, it could have also ended up as one of the many overlooked regional films.

Undoubtedly, there has been a lacuna in the authentic representation of pure classical music in Indian cinema, especially, since the turn of the century. But the previous century did witness sporadic bouts of films drenched in the traditions of our classical music. The most acclaimed ones among these are Mani Kaul's Dhrupad (1983) and Siddheshwari (1989), Kumar Shahini's Khayal Gatha (1989), and Shyam Benegal's Sardari Begum (1996).