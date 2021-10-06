'Rudra Thandavam' 'Draupathi': Mohan G's Sexist, Casteist, Problematic Films

Portraying such wrong and irresponsible ideologies through mainstream films makes it worse not just for marginalised communities but also for dominant caste communities that want to convert out of their free will. The narrative that conversion to another religion automatically elevates social, financial, and economic standing for a person is a complete myth that seems to have originated out of nothing but pure hatred.

Not About the 'What' but About the Who'

The problematic aspect of Mohan G's films Draupathi and Rudra Thandavam is not just about 'what' ideologies they espouse but also 'who' he uses as a mouthpiece to spread them. In Draupathi he uses the female lead to speak dialogues like, "Engalukku mannum ponnum rendumea mukkiyam athula yaru kaiyavachalum kaiya veatovum" (Both land and women are important for us, we will chop the hands of anyone who touches them) thereby you have the heroine herself equating all women to mere property.

Mohan G uses real-life Christians like Richard Rishi and imaginary Christian characters like Joesph, the police assistant, to spread hate against Christianity and conversion. He takes an actor like Radha Ravi and casts him as a Dalit lawyer who fights the misuse of the PCR act and uses a Dalit woman character to spout lines such as, "I want to die in the same religion I was born in". An attempt to contradict BR Ambedkar's statement "I was born a Hindu but I shall not die a Hindu" and blame the oppressed for turning Ambedkar into a caste leader. In actuality, the dominant castes of Tamil Nadu have been the ones who have turned Ambedkar into a Dalit leader. They've reportedly beheaded and desecrated Ambedkar statues and are the reason why most of the statues are kept within iron bars.