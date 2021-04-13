'RRR' Makers Unveil New Poster on Ugadi

Jr NTR wrote: "Here's wishing you and your family a great year ahead."



Actor Ajay Devgn, who is also a part of the film, shared the poster and wrote: "My best wishes to all who are celebrating #GudiPadwa, #Baisakhi and #Ugadi."



The film is set against the backdrop of the independence era. The period drama centres around the life of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju.



Ram's look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and lead actor Alia Bhatt's look as Sita were unveiled on social media last month.



The film is expected to have a worldwide release on Dussehra 13 October. It is scheduled to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and several other Indian languages.