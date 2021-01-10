Ravi Teja Thanks Fans for their Patience as ‘Krack’ Releases
Ravi Teja’s Krack finally releases after rumours of a postponement.
After unconfirmed reports circulated on social media suggesting that Ravi Teja’s much awaited release Krack may be postponed, the film finally released on 9th January itself. The Telugu star thanked his fans via Twitter for patiently waiting for the film’s release.
Krack directed by Gopichand Malineni is the biggest release in Andhra Pradesh since the pandemic last year. Besides Ravi Teja, Krack also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. The film was supposed to release in May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In December, the producers of Krack announced that the film would release on 14 January for Sankranthi. Later, director Malineni declared that the film was preponed to release on 9 January.
However, there seemed to be some last minute issues which resulted in the film being delayed in theatres on 9 January too. But, as Ravi Teja tweeted, the problem was soon sorted and the film finally saw a release.
You can watch the trailer of Krack here:
