‘RRR’ Motion Poster: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Are Opposing Forces
The first motion poster of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and junior NTR in lead roles, has finally dropped and it looks fascinating. The poster has been released on the occasion of Ugadi, the widely celebrated Hindu new year in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
The motion poster reveals the full form of RRR, which is Rise, Roar and Revolt. We see both Ram Charan and NTR walking through fire and water respectively.
Take a look at the poster:
Rajamouli took to social media and wrote, "Water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy... to present the title logo of #RRR!!!."
Set in the 1920s in pre-independent India, RRR is based on a few years in the lives of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will play Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani.
Alia Bhatt also took to Twitter to share the poster.
Meanwhile, with the country under a 21-day lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli took to social media and requested their fans to stay indoors in the times of crisis.
