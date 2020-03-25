‘RRR’ Motion Poster: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Are Opposing Forces

The first motion poster of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and junior NTR in lead roles, has finally dropped and it looks fascinating. The poster has been released on the occasion of Ugadi, the widely celebrated Hindu new year in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

The motion poster reveals the full form of RRR, which is Rise, Roar and Revolt. We see both Ram Charan and NTR walking through fire and water respectively.

Take a look at the poster: