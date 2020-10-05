Five Celebrated Tamil Filmmakers Bring You ‘Putham Pudhu Kaalai’

The five filmmakers roped in for Putham Pudhu Kaalai are Gautam Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Sudha Kongara and Rajiv Menon. Here’s a quick look at the film films that were made for the anthology:

1. Ilamai Idho Idho directed by Sudha Kongara starring Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram and Urvashi and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

2. Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starring MS Bhaskar and Ritu Varma.

3. Coffee, Anyone? directed by and starring Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Anu Hasan and Shruti Haasan.

4. Reunion directed by Rajiv Menon starring Andrea, Leela Samson and Sikkhil Gurucharan.

5. Miracle directed by Karthik Subbaraj featuring Bobby Simha and Muthu Kumar.

Take a look at the trailer of Putham Pudhu Kaalai here: