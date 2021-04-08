Pushpa Teaser: Allu Arjun Sports Unusual Avatar in Action Thriller

The makers of Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa released the film's teaser ahead of his birthday. The teaser opens to Arjun's character Pushpa Raj running in a forest with his hands tied and his head covered with cloth. A fight sequence with some goons, while still tied up, follows the introduction. This avatar is unlike any the 'Stylish Star' has earlier portrayed on screen.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is an action thriller situated against the backdrop of the Seshachalam forest in Tirumala.