'Radhe Shyam' First Look: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde Are a Vision in Red

The first look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's next film Radhe Shyam has released and the internet is in love with the beautiful look.

Pooja Hegde described Radhe Shyam as "Our beautiful film has a beautiful name... here's our much awaited first look." In the poster, the two feature with a dramatic backdrop of a red sky and ocean. The film will be released in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil and Malayalam.