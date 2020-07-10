'Radhe Shyam' First Look: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde Are a Vision in Red
The film is expected to release next year.
The first look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's next film Radhe Shyam has released and the internet is in love with the beautiful look.
Pooja Hegde described Radhe Shyam as "Our beautiful film has a beautiful name... here's our much awaited first look." In the poster, the two feature with a dramatic backdrop of a red sky and ocean. The film will be released in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil and Malayalam.
Directed by Telugu filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is expected to release next year. The film also stars names such as Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan. The film will also be Bhagyashree's comeback film.
