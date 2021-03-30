Andhadhun Remake Maestro's Poster Released on Nithiin's Birthday

The makers of Andhadhun's Telugu remake titled Maestro released the movie's poster with lead Nithiin's look on his birthday. Dressed in a grey blazer, black shirt, and distressed jeans, Nithiin can be seen walking with a cane in his hand. The poster greatly resembles Andhadhun's poster featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte.

"#ANDHADHUN #TELUGU REMAKE TITLED #MAESTRO... On #Nithiin's birthday today, the title + first look of his new film is unveiled: #Maestro... Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi... Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy... Rajkumar Akella presents. #Nithiin30 #Nithiin30FirstLook," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.