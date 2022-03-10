Will Prabhas' 'Radhey Shyam' Perform Better at the Box Office Than 'Saaho'?

Radhey Shyam doesn't just promise a one of a kind love story to the audience but also yet another much awaited recovery of the theatrical business in India. The film which was reportedly made on a Rs 300 crore budget is expected to have a two-week theatrical run with little to no competition across India. According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, the theatrical rights of Radhey Shyam has fetched Rs 210 crores, of which, selling distribution rights in the Telugu states alone contribute to more than 100 crores. The film is set to benefit from the new revised ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh. Many members of the Telugu film industry had objected to the lowered ticket rates previously fixed by the state government back in April 2021. The prices have now been revised which is an increase from the previous rates , also making exceptions based on the budget of the film. For movies that are made with a production cost of more than Rs 100 crore, the government will notify separate rates for a period of 10 days from the date of release on a case to case basis.

Prabhas in his Facebook post has expressed his gratitude on how the state's order on the movie tickets is supportive to Radhey Shyam.