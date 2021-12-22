Docu 'Writing With Fire' Shortlisted for Oscars 2022, 'Koozhangal' Out of Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlist for the 94th Academy Awards. India’s official entry for the Oscars’ feature film category, the Tamil film Koozhangal, didn’t make it to the list but the documentary Writing With Fire scored a spot in the Best Documentary Feature category.

Writing With Fire is directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh. The film tells the story of ‘Khabar Lahariya,’ India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women, and the publication’s transition from print to the digital medium.