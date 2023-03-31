North East Film Festival Controversy: Directors, Ministry, Organisers Weigh In

It all started with a poster featuring yesteryears Bollywood celebs like Mahima Chaudhry, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon and Gulshan Grover. All stars in their own right but do they represent North East India?

The poster was on display at the venue in the recently concluded North-East Film Festival (NEFF) 2023 in Mumbai. An initiative by the Sikkim Film Promotion Board and National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC).

It's being alleged that there were no posters with cutouts of artistes and filmmakers from North East. The three-day festival showcased feature-length movies, short films and documentaries from the region.