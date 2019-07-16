How Mrinal Sen’s Padatik Wears Its Internationalism on Its Sleeve

Garewal’s Mitra is again paradigmatic in this regard. When she explains that her brother left their home in Punjab, many years ago, to join the leftist struggle in the region, and never came back, the point of leftist solidarity and struggles in far away places and the point of her psychological depth and her personal trauma are fused together. This drives the plot not only ahead, but also in many different directions at the same time. Through one revelation (the departure of the brother), it makes several things clear, such as Mrs. Mitra’s psychological and personal life, her relationship to the left, but also on a more larger scale, the kind of political turmoil and leftist struggles that India, and South Asia generally, were seeing in the 1960’s and 1970’s, struggles that connected disparate regions like Punjab and Bengal, and the experiences of people in both these places.

Throughout the movie we see newspapers going to press, with their headlines appearing on screen: “Normal Life Disrupted,” “Crisis Surfaces in Tamil Nadu,” “Gujarat Several Plants Closed,” “Maharashtra Industrial Belts Sleeping,” “Uttar Pradesh Faces Industrial Crisis.” These headlines are another way in which the general character of anti-capitalist striking and anti police brutality protests beyond the city of Calcutta are integrated into the movie. Mrinal Sen’s dedication is clearly not to parochial concerns, but with the liberation of all oppressed and exploited humans, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, or religion.