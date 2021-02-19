How Mohanlal’s Marakkar Is Connected to Drishyam 2’s OTT Release

The Kerala Film Chamber has announced that films which have been sold directly to OTT platforms without a theatrical release would not be allowed to play in Kerala’s cinemas. Several Malayalam films that have released on online platforms during the lockdown such as Sufiyum Sujatayum (Amazon Prime Video), Maniyarayile Ashokan (Netflix) and C U Soon (Amazon Prime Video) will now not get a chance to play in theatres - the same rule applies to Drishyam 2 as well. According to members of the Chamber, this is a decision that has been taken keeping in mind the long term interests of the film industry.

Kaimal Nanda Kumar an exhibitor from Kerala, who is also a member of the Kerala Film Chamber said that the rule to bar direct-to-OTT films from releasing in theatres should not be seen as targeting any single actor or film. “It’s not a decision taken by one particular set of people in the industry, a Chamber has producers, distributors, and exhibitors they are all part of the body that has taken the decision. Since, the Chamber is the apex body as far as the film industry in Kerala is concerned, it is only fair that the decision taken by the Chamber should be followed by everyone who is part of the industry,” said Nanda Kumar to The Quint.

On being asked about the loss that exhibitors would face for not releasing Drishyam 2 in cinemas, Nanda Kumar said that rules need to apply for every film without any exception, “As far as an industry is concerned we are not looking at the short term, it is always the long term. I hope Drishyam 2 which releases on OTT today does well and I join everybody else in wishing all success to the producer Mr Antony and Mr Mohanlal also.”

He also went on to confirm that the delay in the release of Marakkar would have been crucial to the producer’s decision. “The producer of Drishyam 2 is also the producer of Marakkar, which is a very big film and they have waited for more than a year now. It was supposed to release in March of 2020 and they are stilling waiting with that film. That film is still being held by them for theatrical release, which according to what the producer has said entails an investment of more than Rs 80 crore. At the end of the day, it’s all economics.” Nanda Kumar also stressed that the producer may have been offered big amounts for the OTT rights of Marakkar too, but he has remained committed to release it in theatres.