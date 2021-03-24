Mohanlal Stars Shooting for Barroz; Prithviraj Joins Cast

The Malayalam 3D fantasy film is based on a story by filmmaker Jijo Punnoose titled Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The movie stars Mohanlal (as Barroz), Rafael Amargo (as D' Gama), Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shayla McCaffrey, and Paz Vega in key roles.

Mohanlal starred in Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 2 and his film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was awarded the Best Feature Film at the 67th National Film Awards.