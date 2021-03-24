Mohanlal Stars Shooting for Barroz; Prithviraj Joins Cast
The film is based on a story by filmmaker Jijo Punnoose
Prithviraj Sukumaran addressed speculations and confirmed that he will be a part of Mohanlal's directorial Barroz during an event held at Kochi which also announced the shoot for the film. Speaking at the event, Prithviraj said that the movie is "one of it's kind". "...but ultimately it all comes down to someone spending the money and showing conviction," he added.
"In the path I've traveled in life, I became an actor and a filmmaker without even realizing. I'm setting out on a wonderful journey with my debut as a director with Barroz. The shoot for the film will start on 24 March," said Mohanlal in a video message he posted on Twitter before the big event.
Congratulating Mohanlal on the venture, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3851 -Wishing the great Mohanlal the very best for his 1st directorial venture 'BARROZ' .. success , prosperity and greater glory." Mohanlal replied saying he will 'always cherish' the blessings, "Sir, it is with great gratitude that I accept your passionate message.Your thoughtfulness always touches my heart and your blessings I will always cherish. I thank you and reiterate my great admiration and respect for you. Love & Prayers."
The Malayalam 3D fantasy film is based on a story by filmmaker Jijo Punnoose titled Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The movie stars Mohanlal (as Barroz), Rafael Amargo (as D' Gama), Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shayla McCaffrey, and Paz Vega in key roles.
Mohanlal starred in Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 2 and his film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was awarded the Best Feature Film at the 67th National Film Awards.
