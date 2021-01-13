Take a Bow: Twitter Gives a Thumbs up To Vijay’s ‘Master’
Fans label Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Master’ as the blockbuster of the year.
Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Master has finally hit the screens on Wednesday, 13 January.
With the first couple of shows across the country getting over, fans have been posting their reviews on Twitter, applauding the actor and his performance. Some also took to social media to appreciate director Lokesh Kanagaraj.
A number of people wrote saying that Master ticks all the boxes for a typical Vijay film, with all the 'masala' elements in place.
Thousands of Vijay fans thronged to the cinema halls to buy tickets for the first show. Since 3 am on Wednesday, the frenzy could be felt on the streets of Chennai.
Despite the state government advising people to follow the social distancing norms, everything went for a toss on Wednesday as Master fever gripped the city.
