Take a Bow: Twitter Gives a Thumbs up To Vijay’s ‘Master’

Fans label Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Master’ as the blockbuster of the year.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Indian Cinema
1 min read
A poster for Vijay starrer ‘Master’
i

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Master has finally hit the screens on Wednesday, 13 January.

With the first couple of shows across the country getting over, fans have been posting their reviews on Twitter, applauding the actor and his performance. Some also took to social media to appreciate director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Also Read
Fans Throng Cinema Halls as Vijay-Starrer Master Releases Today
Fans Throng Cinema Halls as Vijay-Starrer Master Releases Today

A number of people wrote saying that Master ticks all the boxes for a typical Vijay film, with all the 'masala' elements in place.

Thousands of Vijay fans thronged to the cinema halls to buy tickets for the first show. Since 3 am on Wednesday, the frenzy could be felt on the streets of Chennai.

Also Read
Why Vijay’s ‘Master’ is Crucial for the Indian Film Industry
Why Vijay’s ‘Master’ is Crucial for the Indian Film Industry

Despite the state government advising people to follow the social distancing norms, everything went for a toss on Wednesday as Master fever gripped the city.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!