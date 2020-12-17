Mahesh Babu Praises Adivi Sesh As First Poster of 'Major' Unveiled

The first poster of Major, a biopic on Major Sandip Unnikrishnan, was unveiled on Wednesday, 16 December. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major has actor Adivi Sesh play the role of the 26/11 hero. The movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma in prominent roles.

Sharing the poster, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Happy to present the first look of #Major!! Wishing you a very happy birthday @AdiviSesh . I’m sure Major will go down as one of your best performances. Good luck and happiness always!”