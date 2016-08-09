Why Mahesh ‘Cool Dude’ Babu Is a Gift to the Telugu Film Industry

Mahesh is a star child, son of veteran actor Krishna, who is a star you can’t help but appreciate... But only if you are Telugu.

Balakrishna and NTR junior (NT Ramarao’s son and grandson), and Ram Charan (Chiranjeevi’s son) are others with famous fathers.



These stars bank on not just their celebrity status, but also on how similar they are to their fathers. For example, in many of NTR junior’s movies and in Ram Charan’s second movie there are specific scenes and dialogues that kindle nostalgia and force you to make the connection between the son and the father. You get the feeling that they are improved clones of the original, who are better at dance and fight scenes.

But Mahesh Babu is the only actor who is nothing like his father. From very early on, he has paid attention to himself as a performer. He unlearned all that he was taught as a child artist. For example: