Dulquer Salman, who is also in self-isolation with wife Amal Sufia and daughter Maryam Amreeah Salmaan, took to Twitter to share a poster of his upcoming film Kurup.“Here’s a little surprise for Eid! Another poster from our most ambitious “Kurup”! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release! (sic)“, Dulquer tweeted.I Don’t Ever Want to Do a Remake: Dulquer Salmaan Dressed in a pullover, jacket and sporting geeky shades, Dulquer is in full gangster mode in the poster. The film, directed by Srinath Rajendran, was scheduled to hit theatres on Eid but due to the coronavirus outbreak the release has been indefinitely postponed.Kurup is based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, one of the most-wanted criminals in Kerala. Jointly produced by Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments, the screenplay and dialogues are written by KS Aravind and Daniell Sayooj Nair.The film also features Sobhita Dhulipala and Manoj Bajpayee in key roles. The Kerala government has recently allowed the film industry to resume post-production work, but the makers are yet to decide the release date of Kurup.5 Dulquer Salmaan Films You Should Watch Before ‘The Zoya Factor’