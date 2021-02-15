Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Churuli’ Gets Mixed Reactions at IFFK
Despite being out of the Oscar 2021 race after his last release Jallikattu failed to make it to the Academy Awards shortlist, Lijo Jose Pellissery is easily one of the most exciting filmmakers from India in recent times. His films such as Angamaly Diaries, Ee.Ma.Yau and Jallikattu have been acclaimed for their craft, subtextual social commentary and versatility. So, it’s no surprise that there was a lot of buzz around Pellissery’s new release Churuli. The film premiered at the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala and has mostly got a thumbs down from critics and cinephiles.
Churuli is an adaptation of Vinoy Thomas’ short story Kaligeminaarile Kuttavaalikal. The screenplay of the film has been penned by S Hareesh, whose controversial debut novel Meesha won acclaim. The film stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Jaffar Idukki and Geethi Sangeetha.
Here are excerpts from a few reviews and reactions to Pellissery’s new film Churuli.
Writing for The Hindu, SR Praveen observes, “When common elements appear in successive works of a filmmaker, one can assume it to be a case of either the person having arrived at a distinctive style or a hangover of the previous film,” he goes on to illustrate how the filmmaker has retained in Churuli some of the elements previously explored in Jallikattu. Stating that the film could invite accusations of being pretentious, Praveen opines, “Churuli is a roller-coaster ride down a never-ending spiral, a ride that is exciting in parts and confounding in others.”
Journalist and film critic Anna MM Vetticad calls Churuli “frustratingly abstract” in her review of Pellissery’s latest film. “Churuli is an exacting film that demands every iota of attention. Any shot or word missed could mean a layer perhaps missed, especially since Pellissery is infuriatingly oblique about the point/s he wishes to make,” is her assessment. While the film is praised for its packaging - from its actors to its cinematography and its original soundtrack - the vagueness of what exactly Pellissery wants to say weighs the film down.
Namrata Joshi also tweeted from the IFFK after the screening of Churuli calling the film “disappointing”. “Sensory overload that is so damn soporific & spiritless. Felt exasperated with the futility of filmmaking... Churuli is hugely disappointing...” she posted on social media. “Also Churuli is finally making me admit to myself that I am officially tired of the male universe of Lijo. It’s the same men walking from one film into the next. And they are not so scintillating that I’d want to remain in their company over so many of them...,” Joshi ended her tweet by requesting Pellissery to open a new page and explore something fresh.
Cris in his review for The News Minute of Churuli calls the film charming and mysterious but confused. “The film has its charm, the magical element is endearing but appears juvenile after a certain point. While it is up to the viewer to decide what to take home, it would appear the focus is lost somewhere between exposing the hypocrisy of the civilised and conjuring a world to escape into,” writes Cris in his take on Pellissery’s film.
You can watch the trailer of Churuli here.
