KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office: Yash-Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Worldwide
Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the Kannada blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 1.
Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been receiving huge appreciation from audiences. While the original version has shattered box office records on Day 1 itself, the Hindi dubbed version has beaten films like Baahubaali: The Conclusion, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai, by collecting Rs 141.50 crore in the first three days.
Now, as per reports, KGF 2 has taken its total earnings across all language versions to a phenomenal Rs 551.83 cr. As per trade analysts, this collection makes the film the second-highest-grossing film in the world over the recently-concluded weekend.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala stated the Comscore list of Global Top 10 Movies for the April 15th to 17th weekend. It showed KGF 2 at the second spot. Comscore is an American media measurement and analytics company that provides market data and analytics.
Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the Kannada blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, the movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.