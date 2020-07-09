Kannada Actor Susheel Gowda Dies By Suicide

He died by suicide at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Mandya, in Karnataka.

Quint Entertainment
Published09 Jul 2020, 09:53 AM IST
Indian Cinema
1 min read

Kannada actor Sushil Kumar, who went by his screen name Susheel Gowda died by suicide on Wednesday. He was found at a farm house on the outskirts of Mandya in Karnataka.

He did some television shows before landing a role in a Kannada movie titled Kamarottu Checkpost. He also acted in Duniya Vijay-starrer Salaga which is yet to be released.

Susheel was also a gym instructor in Bengaluru, according to reports. The police is investigating the case.

Expressing grief, in a social media post, Duniya Vijay said, “looking at him I had though he would become hero one day...”

Another Kannada actor Dhanajaya in a tweet said, “Susheel, dont know what u were going through, but u had a future.You should have waited for good days.#RIP.”

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!