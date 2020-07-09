Kannada Actor Susheel Gowda Dies By Suicide
He died by suicide at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Mandya, in Karnataka.
Kannada actor Sushil Kumar, who went by his screen name Susheel Gowda died by suicide on Wednesday. He was found at a farm house on the outskirts of Mandya in Karnataka.
He did some television shows before landing a role in a Kannada movie titled Kamarottu Checkpost. He also acted in Duniya Vijay-starrer Salaga which is yet to be released.
Susheel was also a gym instructor in Bengaluru, according to reports. The police is investigating the case.
Expressing grief, in a social media post, Duniya Vijay said, “looking at him I had though he would become hero one day...”
Another Kannada actor Dhanajaya in a tweet said, “Susheel, dont know what u were going through, but u had a future.You should have waited for good days.#RIP.”
