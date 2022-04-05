30 Years of 'Kamaladalam': One of Mohanlal's Best Screen Outings

The slice-of-life film also gives a bit of insight into the ecosystem making up the Kerala Kalamandalam, spread across many acres, on the banks of River Nila, at Cheruthuruthy, in Trissur. Even for someone with absolutely no interest in the classical art forms of Kathakali or Mohiniyattam, Kamaladalam would still be an entertaining watch, despite the screen time reserved for art and performances, on account of its gripping sequences.

The prestigious Kerala Kalamandalam was the brainchild of Vallathol Narayana Menon who, along with Manakkulam Mukunda Raja formed the institution in 1927, to try and preserve the traditional art forms of Kerala, especially Kathakali. The famed institution went through many challenges during its pre-independence days, being taken over by the Cochin government and having to halt operations during the Second World War, before prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s visit to the institute during its silver jubilee celebrations ushered in an era of positive change.