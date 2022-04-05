30 Years of 'Kamaladalam': One of Mohanlal's Best Screen Outings
Kamaladalam marked its 30th anniversary on 27 March.
If one were to rate Mohanlal’s onscreen performances to make a list of his top-10 films today, some of his collaborations with the AK Lohithadas-Sibi Malayil duo would definitely come out on top. While ample space has been devoted to Bharatham (1991), which fetched the superstar his first National Award, Kireedam (1989) and its less-successful-yet-superior sequel Chenkol (1993), and the much-ahead-of-its-time Dasharadham (1989), somehow Kamaladalam (1992) doesn’t get featured so often.
And yet, Kamaladalam, which marked its 30th anniversary on 27 March, is definitely among Mohanlal’s best screen outings, in a role that required an artiste adept at performing dance postures and portraying pathos in equal measure. As an instructor at Kerala’s Kalamandalam – instituted by the legendary poet Vallathol Narayana Menon – now a deemed university, Mohanlal is in fine fettle, performing his role with the kind of vulnerability and intensity demanded of him.
Kamaladalam features Monisha as the female lead in one of her final screen appearances before an accident later that year prematurely snuffed out the promising actor’s career.
And there is the talented Parvathy in a significant cameo, also making one of her last appearances before she quit the industry altogether. Vineeth, Murali and Nedumudi Venu feature prominently, with the latter’s character of Kunnukuzhy Velayudan worthy of special mention.
As with all Lohithadas films, Kamaladalam’s screenplay is logical and backed by strong characters and performances.
While there were accusations that the film was inspired by Kamal Haasan’s Sagara Sangamam (1983) on account of a particular scene, it is a grossly unfair charge as Kamaladalam has a totally different plot and setting. And Sibi Malayil helms it to perfection, in what was truly a golden era for Malayalam films.
Mohanlal’s Nandagopan is a dance teacher at Kerala Kalamandalam, self-flagellating at the death of his possessive wife (Parvathy) taking to alcoholism, holding himself responsible for causing it. He is also a suspect in the case, despite winning a favorable verdict from the court. Monisha is a promising student of dance at Kalamandalam, and daughter of the principal of the institution, pampered by everyone. Vineeth, also a student, of Kathakali, plays her love interest.
The slice-of-life film also gives a bit of insight into the ecosystem making up the Kerala Kalamandalam, spread across many acres, on the banks of River Nila, at Cheruthuruthy, in Trissur. Even for someone with absolutely no interest in the classical art forms of Kathakali or Mohiniyattam, Kamaladalam would still be an entertaining watch, despite the screen time reserved for art and performances, on account of its gripping sequences.
The prestigious Kerala Kalamandalam was the brainchild of Vallathol Narayana Menon who, along with Manakkulam Mukunda Raja formed the institution in 1927, to try and preserve the traditional art forms of Kerala, especially Kathakali. The famed institution went through many challenges during its pre-independence days, being taken over by the Cochin government and having to halt operations during the Second World War, before prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s visit to the institute during its silver jubilee celebrations ushered in an era of positive change.
Today, Kalamandalam plays an important role in nurturing Kerala’s traditional art forms and popularising them among the youth, even after the gurukul-style of teaching got replaced with degree programmes and such.
In Nedumudi Venu’s character of Kunnukuzhy Velayudhan, as the administrator of Kalamandalam, there are not-so-subtle digs at political appointees who take important decisions with scant knowledge of art and artists at such prestigious institutions.
The rest of the cast, including Oduvil Unnikrishnan and others such as Bindu Panickar and Shantha Devi play key roles. Even Mamukkoya’s character of Kalamandalam Hydrose retains his own identity, a far cry from his regular comical act.
Kamaladalam is also is among Monisha’s memorable performances as the headstrong-student-turned-devoted-disciple who takes up the challenge of performing ‘Sitaramayana’, a unique dance recital composed by Mohanlal’s protagonist. A few months into Kamaladalam’s release, tragedy struck as Monisha met with a car accident near Cherthala and succumbed to it, thus making this year the 30th death anniversary of the talented actor and danseuse.
The soulful “Sayanthanam Chandrika” rendered by Yesudas is a melodious semi-classical song which remains popular till date. Kamaladalam had a record-breaking 150-day run at the box office, which, again, goes to show how the audience would accept gripping dramas dealing with human relationships even if it came wrapped in classical art.
Lohithadas’s ability to write such intense films, shorn of melodrama, is unmatched in the Malayalam industry today. Although Lohithadas later turned to direction and did a decent job of it before his premature death, his collaborations with Sibi Malayil as director stand out and Kamaladalam is one film that hasn’t got the due it deserved in the latter years.
One can only wonder the impact such films would have created had streaming platforms existed back then. For film connoisseurs who haven’t watched Kamaladalam, it is available for direct streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
