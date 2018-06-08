Rajinikanth's 'Kaala’ and Its Win In Asking Uncomfortable Questions

It confirms people’s humanity by reminding us, like Baldwin, that poverty and stigma are not natural – but that they are created and regularly, violently sustained.

In this backdrop, Ranjith’s approach to symbols becomes all the more relevant. In most Indian films that deal with “caste realities” – the method is often only through victimhood and atrocities. This then gets reflected in society as well – when the only time and context in which people like to bring up caste is in the context of reservations and the search for a “real” or “perfect” kind of victimhood. Ranjith overturns this in his films by bringing us to caste through a bold and shining hero’s victorious struggle.

Ranjith diagnoses the point that caste hierarchies are both based on and yet transcend class structures. When discussing the problems of Dharavi – his characters obviously talk of space, services and infrastructure – but also recognize the deep violence in the way ‘Dharavi’ as a word itself is used pejoratively or in a negative context. The struggle is not simply economic – it is an assertion of a dignity that runs deeper; to insist there is pride in the identity markers that are the cause of one’s exclusion. A large part of our urban violence – particularly evictions – is because of perception, and the hatred in the gaze with which decision makers and civil society actors look upon people as ‘unclean’.