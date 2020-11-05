The Final Cut: Senior Film Editors Face Bleak Times

The Film Editors Association of India strives to help out the senior guard in need, from contributions received from individual film personalities and production banners. Besides the age-old association, another one – Association of Film and Video Editors, Mumbai, has been striving to mitigate the lot of as many out-of-work editors as possible. The question is: are there sufficient funds to cater to those left out in the cold or who require urgent medical attention and minimum daily expenses?

Veteran editor Sultan suggests that a pension-scheme – by the state government and established film and TV production banners routed through the associations-- could be devised for not only Bollywood’s editors but for all technicians.

Varma of the Indian Editors’ Association believes that a solution is still a long way off, “Apart from the editors who are in a needy condition today, we have to think of their out-of-work assistants as well. The snag is that perhaps, at one stage, the central government wanted to give filmmaking the status of an industry but some of the producers haven’t been united on this front. Without this status, how can we be expected to be prioritised by the decision-makers?”