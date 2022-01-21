'Aaraattu', 'Puzhu', 'Thankam': Most-Awaited Malayalam Films of 2022

The buzz around Puzhu is because the lead star Mammootty is apparently playing a completely hatke role in the film. At a time when Malayalam cinema is being praised for being a game changer in terms of content, the two big stars - Mohanlal and Mammootty have largely opted to play safe. However, Mammukka at least now seems to be making a few exciting choices - apart from Pellissery's film, Puzhu is something to look forward to, especially since Parvathy Thiruvothu said that the star plays a character he has never played before.