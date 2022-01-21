'Aaraattu', 'Puzhu', 'Thankam': Most-Awaited Malayalam Films of 2022
Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahad Faasil films among the most awaited releases in Malayalam cinema in 2022.
Be it Drishyam 2, The Great Indian Kitchen, Joji, Home, Malik, Thinkalazcha Nishchayam, Kuruthi, Nayattu or Minnal Murali the best films that dominated 2021 were largely from Kerala. Combining talent with content, Malayalam cinema has been pushing the boundaries when it comes to exciting, watchable films. Here's a look at the 12 most anticipated Malayalam films expected to release in 2022.
CBI 5
The most popular Malayalam film franchise starring Mammootty as CBI officer Sethurama Iyer will be releasing its 5th instalment this year. The first film in the series, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, released in 1988, this super hit was followed by Jagratha (1989), Sethurama Iyer CBI (2004) and Nerariyan CBI (2005). K Madhu helms the new film once again and Mammootty as Sethurama Iyer has shared a photo from the sets of the film.
Hridayam
There's a lot of buzz around the forthcoming college romance Hridayam starring Pranav Mohanlal, Darshana and Kalyani in the lead. The soundtrack is already very popular and there's also a lot of interest in the film because it is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. This is Vineeth's fifth film as a director after hits such as Thattathin Marayathu and Jacobinte Swargarajyam.
Aadujeevitham
Based on Benyamin's best-selling novel by the same name, Aadujeevitham revolves around the experiences of an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. The buzz around the film is because of the talent associated with the project. There's Prithviraj Sukumaran heading the cast, Blessy in the director's chair, AR Rahman as the music composer, Resul Pookutty as sound designer and Sreekar Prasad as editor.
Thuramukham
Rajeev Ravi's period drama set in Kochi's Mattacherry harbour of the 1940s revolves around the struggles and protests by the dock workers against the inhuman 'chappa' or ticket system. The film, apart from Rajeev's directorial flourish, boasts of some of the best actors in Malayalam cinema - Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Darshana Rajendran and others.
Thankam
How can you not get excited about a film that features Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Joju George together? Thankam co-produced by Working Class Hero and Fahadh Faasil & Friends has everything going for it. Directed by Saheed Arafath, it's a crime thriller from the team that brought us Kumbalangi Nights. The film is written by Syam Pushkaran, who is known for penning some of Malayalam cinema's recent best including Maheshinte Pratikaram, Mayanadhi, Kumbalangi Nights and Joji.
Bro Daddy
Easily one of the most awaited films in terms of stardom - Bro Daddy is Prithviraj Sukumaran's second film as director and features himself along with the one and only Mohanlal. Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer starring Mohanlal was one of the biggest hits of Malayalam cinema. While Bro Daddy releases straight-to-OTT, it is designed to bring back comedy for Malayalam cinema lovers who have overdosed on tragedies, psychological thrillers, and bleak dramas in recent years.
Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
There's been a lot of curiosity ever since Lijo Jose Pellissery, one of the first 'new generation' filmmakers from Kerala, who broke out beyond the state with films like Angamaly Diaries, Ee.Ma.Yau. and Jallikattu, announced that his next film would feature Mammootty in the lead. Pellissery teaming up with one of Malayalam cinema's biggest superstars is hugely promising, we can't wait to see what the duo come up with.
Puzhu
The buzz around Puzhu is because the lead star Mammootty is apparently playing a completely hatke role in the film. At a time when Malayalam cinema is being praised for being a game changer in terms of content, the two big stars - Mohanlal and Mammootty have largely opted to play safe. However, Mammukka at least now seems to be making a few exciting choices - apart from Pellissery's film, Puzhu is something to look forward to, especially since Parvathy Thiruvothu said that the star plays a character he has never played before.
Malyankunju
Another fascinating film starring Fahadh Faasil, Malayankunju is written by Mahesh Narayanan, director of C U Soon and Malik. Faasil plays a temperamental small town electronics engineer, who undergoes a change after being trapped in a landslide. Malayankunju seems intriguing and also boasts of a soundtrack by AR Rahman.
Naradan
Post the success of Minnal Murali, all eyes are on Tovino Thomas' Naradan - a peek into the TRP-driven newsrooms. While the subject of the politics within a news channel and the clash of journalistic ethics may not sound fresh, director Aashiq Abu, who's had films like Mayanadhi and Virus behind him may have a fresh take on it.
Bheeshma Parvam
If you're looking for a sleek, old world gangster drama, Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam ticks all the boxes. Amal Neerad who is known for stylishly mounted films such as Big B, Iyobinte Pustakam and Varathan promises more slick, slo-mo fun in Bheeshma Parvam. The character posters of the film have C.O.O.L written all over.
Aaraattu
The most-awaited film among Mohanlal fans is Aaraattu. Directed by Unnikrishnan B, expect lots of "mass" moments as Lalettan returns to his swashbuckling action hero form playing Neyyattinkara Gopan, who will right all wrongs and get justice for a voiceless community that's being evicted from the land that they rightfully own by a real estate mafia.
