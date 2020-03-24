From ‘Super Deluxe’ to ‘Virus’, Regional Cinema’s Best on OTT

Nagraj Manjule’s follow up to the terrific Fandry, was Sairat- yet another story on the brutality of caste discrimination in the country. This time however packaged like a Bollywood romance. Parshya and Archie are in love but are forced to run away because of the difference in their caste. In Nagraj’s words, he wanted to ‘serve a bitter pill’ but in a manner that people would savour it. The film has drama, song and dance but also a gut-wrenching end that will leave you uneasy but make you think. Sairat also ended up becoming the highest-grossing Marathi film. Critic Pradeep Menon wrote for Firstpost saying, “It’s a depressing reality check about the fact that the more things change, the more they stay the same; because the oppressor continues to fight for the right to continue oppressing.”