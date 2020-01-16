First Look: Kajol, Shruti Hasaan, Neha Dhupia in Short Film ‘Devi’

After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kajol’s next project is a short film titled Devi. The first look of the film was released on 16 January. The ensemble cast includes Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Yashaswini Dayama, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Rama Joshi. The film is being directed by Priyanka Banerjee.

In the first look, the entire cast can be seen sitting on a sofa, staring straight straight ahead. Kajol sits in the centre, Neha Dhupia is standing on the right dressed in a pant-suit, and Shruti Hasaan sitting on the left of Kajol.

