First Look: Kajol, Shruti Hasaan, Neha Dhupia in Short Film ‘Devi’
After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kajol’s next project is a short film titled Devi. The first look of the film was released on 16 January. The ensemble cast includes Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Yashaswini Dayama, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Rama Joshi. The film is being directed by Priyanka Banerjee.
In the first look, the entire cast can be seen sitting on a sofa, staring straight straight ahead. Kajol sits in the centre, Neha Dhupia is standing on the right dressed in a pant-suit, and Shruti Hasaan sitting on the left of Kajol.
Take a look:
Talking about the film, Kajol told Mid-Day that she is looking forward to it as it’s her first short film.
Shruti Hasaan added that the film imparts a powerful message of sisterhood.
Kajol’s last film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has been doing steady business at the box office and has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within a week since its release. As of day 6, the film has earned Rs 107.68 crore.
Set in the 17th century, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare (Ajay), a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to legend, he was enlisted by Shivaji to recapture the Kondana fort from the Mughals and managed to do so with the help of his pet monitor lizards. However, he lost his life in the battle – the Battle of Sinhagad – and Shivaji renamed the fort to Sinhagad (Lion Fort) in memory of his commander. Saif Ali Khan plays his rival, Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput officer appointed by Mughul army chief Jai Singh, working under Aurangzeb.
(With inputs from Mid-Day)