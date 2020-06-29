Director Hari released a statement condemning the death of father-son duo Jayaraj and Fennix, due to alleged police brutality in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. He also expressed his disappointment in making five films which glorified the police.He wrote, "The Sathankulam incident should never happen to anyone else in Tamil Nadu. Those who committed the crime should be given the highest sentence. This incident has brought dishonour upon the police force. I feel sad to have made five cop films glorifying the police.”The five cop films he made are Saamy, Saamy Square, Singam, Singam 2 and Singam 3. Singam was also remade in several languages. The film, which released in 2010, was remade in Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and Punjabi. Ajay Devgn reprised Suriya's role in the Hindi version of Singam.Many celebrities have also taken to social media to express outrage over the alleged custodial killing. Demanding justice for them, Priyanka Chopra on Friday tweeted, “Reeling from what I’m hearing. Absolutely stunned sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality whatever be their crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.