Defamation Suit by Sakshi Malik: Amazon Prime Takes Down Nani Film

The single bench headed by Justice GS Patel was hearing a defamation suit filed by Sakshi Malik. The actor had commissioned a photo portfolio which was later shared on her Instagram account in 2017. The actor accused Venkateshwara Creations of using the picture in the movie V to depict a commercial sex worker.

The court order read, "It seems to me self-evident that it is not possible to use the image of any person for a commercial purpose without express written consent. If images are to be used without such express consent, they must be covered by some sort of legally enforceable and tenable licensing regime, whether with or without royalty. Simply using another's image, and most especially a private image, without consent is prima facie impermissible, unlawful and entirely illegal. In a given case, it may also be defamatory, depending on the type of use.”