Darbar First Day First Show: Fans Celebrate Rajinikanth’s Release

Darbar marks Suniel Shetty’s Tamil film debut and also stars Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar and Dalip Tahil. It has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions, which also backed Rajinikanth’s 2018 film 2.0.

Earlier, the makers of Darbar had released a motion poster of the film and it showed the Thalaiva oozing swag as a police officer. The 41-seconds motion poster was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam by different celebrities.

Salman Khan had released the Hindi motion poster on twitter and wrote, “Best wishes to not just a superstar.. The only superstar! Rajni garu in full motion #DarbarMotionPoster #DARBAR @rajinikanth #Nayanthara @SunielVShetty @santoshsivan #DarbarThiruvizha”