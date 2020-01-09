Darbar First Day First Show: Fans Celebrate Rajinikanth’s Release
Directed by A R Murugadoss, Rajinikanth’s Darbar hits the big screens on 9 January. And considering the Thalaiva’s fan base, there’s no doubt that Darabar is highly anticipated and looked-forward to by the audiences.
Rajinikanth is truly a unique phenomenon and his fans have always proved that, including this time. In Chennai, Darbar hit the theatres on Thursday early morning with fans queued up to get into the 4 am and 5 am shows. Many even gathered outside certain theatres to celebrate the release of the film in all its glory.
At Rohini theatre in Chennai, Rajinikanth’s new film was welcomed with a flower shower. Fans showered the life-size billboard of his film’s poster with flowers even before daybreak.
Take a look:
But the celebration was not limited to just that. Fans also performed and danced to Rajinikanth’s music. The frenzy outside the theatres so early in the morning was beyond imaginable.
Check it out:
Darbar marks Suniel Shetty’s Tamil film debut and also stars Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar and Dalip Tahil. It has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions, which also backed Rajinikanth’s 2018 film 2.0.
Earlier, the makers of Darbar had released a motion poster of the film and it showed the Thalaiva oozing swag as a police officer. The 41-seconds motion poster was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam by different celebrities.
Salman Khan had released the Hindi motion poster on twitter and wrote, “Best wishes to not just a superstar.. The only superstar! Rajni garu in full motion #DarbarMotionPoster #DARBAR @rajinikanth #Nayanthara @SunielVShetty @santoshsivan #DarbarThiruvizha”
