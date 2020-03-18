COVID-19: Big Budget Tamil and Telugu Films Hit By the Virus

With World Health Organisation declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, cinema, OTT and television production the world over have been adversely hit, and the thriving south Indian film industry is no exception. The Tamil and Telugu film industries, which account for a sizeable chunk of box-office revenues annually, have witnessed the postponing of film releases and shooting, with artistes, filmmakers and technicians ensuring caution over commerce.

Theatres are shut, and films will release only after the situation is calmer. Among films that have been directly hit is Mohan Krishna Indraganti's film V, starring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari, which was set to hit the screens on March 25. The makers will now announce have to announce a new release date.