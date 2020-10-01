Cinema Owners Now Urge State Govts to Permit Reopening of Theatres

After a long wait, the central government has finally given the go ahead for cinema halls across the country to open up. As per the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 30 September - cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with upto 50% of their seating capacity, for which, SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting from 15 October onwards.

This decision comes after repeated appeals made by cinema theatre owners and associations to the government asking for single screens and multiplexes to be reopened. The multiplex industry itself employees over 2,00,000 workers and have reportedly faced a loss of Rs 10,000 crore because of the 6-month long lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.