Cinema Bandi Trailer: Everyone Is a Filmmaker at Heart

Towards the end of the trailer, we see that the original owners of the camera are looking for it, determined to go back with the camera no matter what. On the other hand, the amateur crew continues to work together on the film they believe will save their drought-stricken village.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Raj Nidimoru said about the film, “It has a raw, uncinematic feel to it and all the actors are newcomers." Cinema Bandi marks the debut for director Praveen Kandregula, and is also D2R Indie's debut production. This film is a part of Raj and DK's attempt to support indie filmmakers, and is written by Vasanth Maringanti, with screenplay by director Praveen

Raj added, "We want to support indie filmmakers, specially first timers to make their films. The idea is not to call for stories because it’s not like we have a dearth of them. It’s about finding a filmmaker who has a story or script and wants to make this film. If it interests us, we want to help them make it without any hassle."

Netflix will be streaming the movie from 14 May.