Cinema Bandi Trailer: Everyone Is a Filmmaker at Heart
The film revolves around villagers who stumble upon a film camera
The trailer for Bollywood director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming production Cinema Bandi released today, 30 April. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the Telugu movie tells the story of an auto rickshaw driver turned filmmaker and operates on the basic idea that 'everyone is a filmmaker at heart'. It's set in a small village in a border town between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The villagers find a camera that someone left behind in an auto, and set out to make a film.
In an endearing display of innocence coupled with the zeal to learn something new, a 'film crew' forms and the shooting begins. In one scene, a man explains to the other that the foam cover for the shotgun mic mounted on the camera is actually a place to wipe the sweat off their palms while shooting. In a hilarious turn of events, the crew is faced with a mammoth task- finding their heroine- and to that goal they offer the role to almost every woman they see.
Towards the end of the trailer, we see that the original owners of the camera are looking for it, determined to go back with the camera no matter what. On the other hand, the amateur crew continues to work together on the film they believe will save their drought-stricken village.
Speaking to Free Press Journal, Raj Nidimoru said about the film, “It has a raw, uncinematic feel to it and all the actors are newcomers." Cinema Bandi marks the debut for director Praveen Kandregula, and is also D2R Indie's debut production. This film is a part of Raj and DK's attempt to support indie filmmakers, and is written by Vasanth Maringanti, with screenplay by director Praveen
Raj added, "We want to support indie filmmakers, specially first timers to make their films. The idea is not to call for stories because it’s not like we have a dearth of them. It’s about finding a filmmaker who has a story or script and wants to make this film. If it interests us, we want to help them make it without any hassle."
Netflix will be streaming the movie from 14 May.
