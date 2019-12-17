Beyond Bollywood: The Best Indian Films of 2019

In terms of content and imagination, Indian movies are breaking barriers for a long long time. Be it Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam or others, they have continuously churned out some terrific movies and this year was no exception. If we have had Lijo Jose Pellisery's Jallikattu that has been acclaimed worldwide, we also got Super Deluxe from Thiagarajan Kumararaja while a Gujarati movie Hellaro bagged the best movie award at this year's National Awards. And then there are movies like Kumbalangi Nights or Ishq that takes on the prevalent notion of toxic masculinity. Such variety of subjects and treatments made 2019 a year worth remembering in terms of cinematic output.

So, here's a list of non-Hindi Indian language films (other than the ones I’ve mentioned) that you shouldn't miss: