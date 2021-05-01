Apu Returns to the Silver Screen after 60 Years with 'Avijatrik'
The film is directed by Subhrajit Mitra
The trailer for Avijatrik, a sequel to Satyajit Ray's The Apu Trilogy, has dropped. The trilogy comprises three Bengali films directed by Satyajit Ray: Pather Panchali (1955), Aparajito (1956) and Apur Sansar (1959).
Directed by Subhrajit Mitra and produced by Gaurang Jalan and Madhur Bhandarkar, the movie is based on the last one-third part of Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay’s novel Aparajita. “After 60 years, Apu is returning to the big screen" - is how Subhrajit introduces the film.
Avijatrik recounts the journey of a father and his son and how the father relives his childhood through the eyes of his son. The story revolves around the relationship between Apu and his 6-year-old son Kajol, who lost his mother during his birth. Apu bids farewell to his village, his motherland and embarks on a journey with Kajol and his friend Shankar. Avijatrik stars Arjun Chakraborty, Ditipriya Roy, Sabyasachi Chakraborty among others.
The film was screened at different film festivals.
