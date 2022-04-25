Aparajito Trailer Captures Satyajit Ray's Struggles to Make 'Pather Panchali'
Aparajito is directed by Anik Dutta.
The trailer of Anik Dutta's upcoming film Aparajito dropped on Sunday. The film is a tribute to legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, and the trailer offers glimpses of the director's journey into making his debut film, Pather Panchali.
The film follows the struggles of aspiring filmmaker Aparajito Ray (Jeetu Kamal), a fictionalised version of Satyajit Ray, as he tries to raise funds for his first project, Pather Padabali.
Ray is very clear that he doesn't want to make yet another love story with the cliche song and dance sequences. His vision is subjected to a lot of mockery and ridicule. The worrying part is that the pitch also drives off financiers.
Ray is compelled to sell some old records in his possession to shoot a portion of the film as a showreel so that he can approach producers. Finally, after numerous obstacles, the film gets made. It receives a roaring response since it opened a whole new method of storytelling. The movie was even screened at Cannes International Film Festival.
Aparajito is slated for a theatrical release on 13 May.
