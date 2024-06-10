Anand Patwardhan's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' Wins Award At NY Indian Film Festival

Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan’s Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam/The World is Family has won the Best Documentary Award at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). The film uses footage of Patwardhan's parents and family that he shot over decades to narrate the story of a changing India.

The official blurb of the film reads, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, a Sanskrit phrase meaning 'the world is family' is a universalist idea that competes with dominant, exclusivist Hindu notions of caste. Anand grew up in a milieu that questioned the latter. The family’s elders had fought for India’s Independence but rarely spoken about it. ‘Liberty, Equality, Fraternity’, words enshrined in India’s Constitution, were subconsciously internalized. As his parents aged, Anand began to film with whatever equipment was at hand. Soon birthdays and family gatherings gave way to oral history."