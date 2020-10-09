Amitabh Bachchan to Star in Prabhas & Deepika's Film

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in for a crucial role in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's yet-to-be-titled film. The project is helmed by Nag Ashwin.

The makers of the film took to social media to announce the news. “Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!”, the tweeted.