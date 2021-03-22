Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush Win at 67th National Film Awards

The 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday, 22 March, at the National Media Centre in Delhi. The awards were initially going to be held in May last year but were delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards are announced by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush are among the actors to be honoured at the 67th National Film Awards. Late Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore was also honoured with an award.

Here's the full list of the winners: