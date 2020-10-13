Kerala State Film Awards: ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ Wins 3 Trophies

Vasanthi was awarded the Best Film.

A still from Kumbalangi Nights.
i

Winners for the 50th Kerala State Film Awards were declared on Tuesday, 13 October. The jury for the latest edition the Awards was headed by cinematographer Madhu Ambat.

Here's the list of winners:

Best Film – Vasanthi

Second Best Film – Kenjira

Best Actor – Suraj Venjaramoodu, Android Kunjappan, Vikurthi

Best Actress – Kani Kusruti, Biriyani

Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu

Best Character Actor – Fahad Faasil, Kumbalangi Nights

Best Character Actress – Swasika, Vasanthi

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Kumbalangi Nights

Best Children’s Film – Nani

Best Screenplay (Original) – Rahman Brothers, Vasanthi

Best Screenplay (Adapted): PS Rafeeque, Thottappan

Best Child Artist (Male) – Vasudev Sajeesh Mara, Sullu and Kallanottam

Best Child Artist (Female) – Catherine Viji, Nani

Best Debut Director – Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25

Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam, Kumbalangi Nights

Best Male Singer – Najim Arshad

Best Female Singer – Madhusree Narayanan

Best Editor – Kiran Das, Ishq

Best Cinematography – Prathap V Nair, Kenchira

Best Dubbing Artist – Male – Vineeth, Lucifer and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Special Jury mention – Anna Ben for Helen, Nivin Pauly for Moothon and Priyamvadha Krishna for Thottapan

