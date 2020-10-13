Kerala State Film Awards: ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ Wins 3 Trophies
Vasanthi was awarded the Best Film.
Winners for the 50th Kerala State Film Awards were declared on Tuesday, 13 October. The jury for the latest edition the Awards was headed by cinematographer Madhu Ambat.
Here's the list of winners:
Best Film – Vasanthi
Second Best Film – Kenjira
Best Actor – Suraj Venjaramoodu, Android Kunjappan, Vikurthi
Best Actress – Kani Kusruti, Biriyani
Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu
Best Character Actor – Fahad Faasil, Kumbalangi Nights
Best Character Actress – Swasika, Vasanthi
Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Kumbalangi Nights
Best Children’s Film – Nani
Best Screenplay (Original) – Rahman Brothers, Vasanthi
Best Screenplay (Adapted): PS Rafeeque, Thottappan
Best Child Artist (Male) – Vasudev Sajeesh Mara, Sullu and Kallanottam
Best Child Artist (Female) – Catherine Viji, Nani
Best Debut Director – Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25
Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam, Kumbalangi Nights
Best Male Singer – Najim Arshad
Best Female Singer – Madhusree Narayanan
Best Editor – Kiran Das, Ishq
Best Cinematography – Prathap V Nair, Kenchira
Best Dubbing Artist – Male – Vineeth, Lucifer and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham
Special Jury mention – Anna Ben for Helen, Nivin Pauly for Moothon and Priyamvadha Krishna for Thottapan
