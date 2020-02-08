Mohanlal’s ‘Guru’ Reflects On Communal Riots And Is Still Relevant

A JCB drenched in blood collects dead bodies strewn across the streets. In heavy downpour, police officers try to identify the deceased, “It’s difficult to identify how many Hindus and Muslims are in these sir..” says an officer. The scene immediately sends a chill down your spine. When you hear "Hindu" and "Muslim", all you can think of is conflict. Unfortunate.

Guru is a 1997 Malayalam language film, written and directed by Rajeev Anchal. It talks about the disruption of religious harmony and how people are easily blinded by it.