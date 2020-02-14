Bigg Boss 13: How To Vote For Contestants On Voot App & Website
As the date of Bigg Boss 13 finale draws closer, interest around the show is raging. There is only one question in everyone's mind: that 'Who will win this season?' Bigg Boss 13 finale is going to be held on Saturday, 15 February, which fans are quite excited about.
This season, around 10 to 12 crores is being spent on the finale. It is believed that this time, the competition will be between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Due to the increasing TRP of Bigg Boss, it has been pulled so long for the first time.
At the same time, some new twists are coming about for Bigg Boss finale. As Mahira Sharma got evicted in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the top six finalists include Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashmi Desai and Arti Singh. If you want to save your vote for your favourite contestant, check below how to cast your vote via Voot application, Voot website, offline or through a missed call.
How to Vote for Bigg Boss 13 Contestants on Voot App
- First, download the Voot app from Google Playstore.
- Sign up or login using Facebook or Google account.
- Write down ‘Bigg Boss Voting’ in the search bar.
- All the top seven contestants will appear on the screen with their respective pictures.
- Click on the contestant you want to vote and click on submit.
- The vote will be submitted after clicking on submit.
How to Vote for Bigg Boss 13 Contestants on Voot Website
- Visit the official Voot website at www.voot.com.
- Sign up or login through Facebook or Google account.
- Search for ‘Bigg Boss Voting’ in the search bar.
- The top seven contestants will appear on the screen with their respective pictures.
- Tap on the contestant you want to vote, and click on submit.
- Your vote will be submitted.
How to Vote for Bigg Boss 13 Contestants via Missed Call
- Note down the voting number of the contestant.
- Open your phone’s dialer.
- Type your favourite contestant’s voting number.
- Give a missed call on the number.
- The vote will be submitted successfully.
