Bigg Boss 13: How To Vote For Contestants On Voot App & Website

As the date of Bigg Boss 13 finale draws closer, interest around the show is raging. There is only one question in everyone's mind: that 'Who will win this season?' Bigg Boss 13 finale is going to be held on Saturday, 15 February, which fans are quite excited about.

This season, around 10 to 12 crores is being spent on the finale. It is believed that this time, the competition will be between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Due to the increasing TRP of Bigg Boss, it has been pulled so long for the first time.

At the same time, some new twists are coming about for Bigg Boss finale. As Mahira Sharma got evicted in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the top six finalists include Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashmi Desai and Arti Singh. If you want to save your vote for your favourite contestant, check below how to cast your vote via Voot application, Voot website, offline or through a missed call.