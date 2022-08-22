House of the Dragon in India: Release Date, Streaming Time, and Other Details
House of the Dragon: The Prequel to Game of Thrones has been released in India today, 22 August, at 6:30 am.
Good news for Game of Thrones (GoT) fans! All the GoT lovers out there can now enjoy the much-anticipated prequel to the Game of Thrones that has been premiered globally today, on 22 August, on DisneyPlus Hotstar and HBOMax. The plot of House of the Dragon is inspired by George RR Martin’s novel Fire and Blood. After Game of Thrones became the most-viewed and popular series on HBO globally, the network planned to make many spin-offs based on George RR Martin's epic saga.
The first spin-off to the GoT is House of the Dragon created by Martin and Ryan J Condal. The series has an amazing cast including Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Paddy Considine, and Emma D’Arcy. The series is set 200 years prior to GoT and the storyline mainly revolves around the House Targaryen. The Targaryen war of succession or Dance of the Dragons will be mainly highlighted in the new web series.
House of the Dragon: Release Date and Time in India
The spin-off of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, has been released in India on Monday, 22 August 2022, at 6:30 am.
House of the Dragon: Where To Watch in India and Outside?
Viewers who are eager to watch the House of the Dragon can enjoy the series on DisneyPlus Hotstar from today, 22 August. The series will be globally premiered on HBOMax. The series on DisneyPlus Hotstar is only available for the premium subscribers.
House of the Dragon Season 1: Complete Release Schedule
House of the Dragon is a 10 episode series. The complete schedule of the series is given below:
Episode 1: 22 August (Monday)
Episode 2: 28 August (Sunday)
Episode 3: 4 September (Sunday)
Episode 4: 11 September (Sunday)
Episode 5: 18 September (Sunday)
Episode 6: 25 September (Sunday)
Episode 7: 2 October (Sunday)
Episode 8: 9 October (Sunday)
Episode 9: 16 October (Sunday)
Episode 10: 23 October (Sunday)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.