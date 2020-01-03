The Biggest Content Streaming Line-Up for Jan Is Out, Only on ZEE5
The new year is here and we know that you’ve already started making your binge-watch list. Well, the good news is you don’t have to put in too much effort because ZEE5 has you covered. The video streaming platform has a fantastic line-up of new content launches across genres and languages for January. 2020 couldn’t have started on a better note!
Here’s what your binge-watch list for the month of January looks like:
Books turned into shows
Whether it’s The Final Call, based on Priya Kumar’s book ‘I Will Go With You – The Flight of a Lifetime’ or Parchhayee, that brought to life Ruskin Bond’s ghost stories or Love Bites, whose source material was Anmol Rana’s book ‘Those 7 Days’, ZEE5 has been a front-runner when it comes to book adaptations.
In January, two more fantastic books will be adapted into web series:
- Never Kiss Your Best Friend: A millennial rom-com based on Sumrit Shahi’s best-selling book of the same name.
- State Of Siege: 26/11: This show is based on journalist and author Sandeep Unnithan’s book ‘Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11’, that’s about the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Hindi Originals
Lovers of Hindi fiction can look forward to The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty. The show stars Arunoday Singh, Shiv Panditt, Tridha Chaudhury, Hrishita Bhatt, Ashwini Kalsekar, Satish Kaushik, Kishori Shahane, Shakti Anand and Sikandar Kher. The series revolves around the murder of Shiraz Malik, a national table tennis champion, and promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.
Shows with strong women characters
They have also have a line-up of shows with strong women protagonists to give you just the right amount of inspiration to begin the new year.
- Code M, featuring Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor is the story of an Indian Army lawyer, Monica Mehra, who uncovers an uncomfortable truth while investigating an open and close case of a militant encounter. This truth exposes a secret so explosive that it not only destroys a family in its wake, but shakes up the entire fabric of the Indian Army.
- Another show, Kark Rogue, a bilingual series (Hindi & Bengali) is about a female forensic surgeon, suffering from cancer who identifies an unusual similarity in the number of bodies that she dissects. Suspecting it to be an organised crime, she sets out to uncover the truth. The show features Chitrangada Satrupa, Indraneil Sengupta and Rajesh Sharma.
Telugu originals
Continuing ZEE5’s leadership in regional content, they will be launching another Telugu original romantic series titled Anaganaga. Starring Sameer Malla, Kiran Srinivas, Monica Tavanam, and Ram Karthik, the story revolves around 8 people from different walks of life who are all embroiled in love. The situation turns interesting when all these people connect with each other. How their lives turn complex with love, guilt, pain and destiny, forms the crux of the story.
Home Minister Bharat Daura
Zee Marathi’s much loved and longest-running show Home Minister makes a grand comeback. After covering the length and breadth of Maharashtra, popular anchor Aadesh Bandekar will now set out to meet Maharashtrian housewives in other parts of India. The game for Paithani sarees just got a lot more exciting and you can catch all the action anytime, anywhere only on ZEE5.
Mythological series
Get ready to be enthralled by the tales of Bal Hanuman in the mythological series Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram.
Launch of Zee Punjabi
The auspicious occasion of Lohri on Jan 13 will see the grand launch of Zee Punjabi. The new channel promises to bring you the right amount of swag and entertainment with 5 fiction and 4 non-fiction shows. The highlight is surely going to be Zee Network's most loved franchise Sa Re Ga Ma Pa that will have Punjabi singing sensations as judges and Gurdas Maan will be seen as a master giving tips to the contestants to better their performance. Need we say more?
Zee Cine Awards (Tamil & Telugu)
January will also see Zee Tamil and Zee Telugu host Zee Cine Awards in their respective languages. In fact, for Tamil, it’s going to be the first ever Zee Cine Awards. You can watch both these extravagant award functions on ZEE5.
You couldn’t have asked for a better start to the year. Get on to ZEE5 and let the entertainment begin.
