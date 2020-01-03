The Biggest Content Streaming Line-Up for Jan Is Out, Only on ZEE5

Home Minister Bharat Daura

Zee Marathi’s much loved and longest-running show Home Minister makes a grand comeback. After covering the length and breadth of Maharashtra, popular anchor Aadesh Bandekar will now set out to meet Maharashtrian housewives in other parts of India. The game for Paithani sarees just got a lot more exciting and you can catch all the action anytime, anywhere only on ZEE5.

Mythological series

Get ready to be enthralled by the tales of Bal Hanuman in the mythological series Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram.

Launch of Zee Punjabi

The auspicious occasion of Lohri on Jan 13 will see the grand launch of Zee Punjabi. The new channel promises to bring you the right amount of swag and entertainment with 5 fiction and 4 non-fiction shows. The highlight is surely going to be Zee Network's most loved franchise Sa Re Ga Ma Pa that will have Punjabi singing sensations as judges and Gurdas Maan will be seen as a master giving tips to the contestants to better their performance. Need we say more?

Zee Cine Awards (Tamil & Telugu)

January will also see Zee Tamil and Zee Telugu host Zee Cine Awards in their respective languages. In fact, for Tamil, it’s going to be the first ever Zee Cine Awards. You can watch both these extravagant award functions on ZEE5.

