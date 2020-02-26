Now Streaming: ZEE5 Celebrates 2 Years of Entertaining India!
Thanks to OTT platforms, Indians have taken to binge-watching like never before. You have people ditching weekend plans only so they can finish watching the series they have just started. You could be commuting to work or waiting at the airport, and you will find people around you glued to their phones streaming their favourite shows or movies. OTT players have ensured that Indians have access to quality entertainment 24X7 and one platform that is leading from the front is ZEE5.
In these two years, ZEE5 has grown from strength to strength while breaking records and setting new benchmarks. Since its inception, the ConTech OTT platform has launched 100+ originals, making it the largest producer of original content in India across languages and genres.
ZEE5 has emerged as India’s go-to entertainment hub and this can be attributed to the fact that it offers content in 12 different languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Odia. A quick glance at some of their major content buckets will convince you that ZEE5 has something for all kinds of viewers. Take a look:
- Crime (Posham Pa, Barot House)
- Thriller (Kaafir, Rangbaaz, Final Call, Poison)
- Progressive women stories (MOM, Fittrat, Broken)
- Edgy, young adult content (Virgin Bhaskar, Love Bites, Life Sahi Hai )
- Experimental movies (Badnaam Gali, Bhoot Purva, Sholay Girl )
As a viewer, all you need to do is pick something based on your mood, and start streaming.
That’s not all. ZEE5 has star power too! You will find some of the biggest names from Bollywood and television on the OTT platform. They include Arjun Rampal, Dia Mirza, Arbaaz Khan, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi. The streaming service also boasts of an enviable library of Bollywood films including Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dream Girl, Simmba, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, Padman, Veere Di Wedding, Mulk and Parmanu. So if you’re someone that loves watching Bollywood films, you know where to find them!
This is why they have the HIGH FIVE ON ZEE5 awards. As part of this, they honoured the most consumed ZEE5 content based on data related to consumers’ viewership, engagement rate and completion rate. The winners were Kaafir (Original Series Binge) and Kaali (Regional Original Series).
They’ve introduced ZEE5 Super Family, which is India’s first-ever fictional gaming experience, and PLAY5, a tool that lets brands engage with consumers. They’ve also launched a Progressive Web App and partnered with Israeli cloud platform Applicaster for their app management and development.
ZEE5’s success is evident in the massive numbers associated with it. On Google Playstore, the platform has already crossed a whopping 100 million+ downloads. In December 2019, the ZEE5 app recorded a peak 11.4 million DAU (Daily Active Users) base with an average of 140 minutes of watch time per viewer.
Here’s how they’re making all the right ‘tech’ moves:
- We live in the age of connected devices which is why the OTT platform lets you seamlessly transition across screens and devices without causing any interruptions to your viewing experience.
- The platform clearly believes that hyper-personalisation is the way ahead. That’s why each user is shown content basis his or her viewing habits.
- The concept of Binge-Watching Time was conceptualised exclusively for India by ZEE5.
- For their cloud TV service, they have partnered with Kaltura Player.
- Ever since the ZEE5 app has been made available on Jio KaiOS feature phones, there has been a substantial increase in their reach.
- In order to enhance consumer experience, they’ve made key optimisations to the app, leading to quicker launches, faster video starts and data saving.
- The OTT platform has also worked with Google, Microsoft and AWS on industry-first projects.
If this was the story so far, the future only looks all the more promising. The platform has 80+ originals on the anvil along with a fresh UI-UX and options for AVOD-SVOD.
With its consumer-first approach, path-breaking original content and aggressive investments in newer technologies, ZEE5 will continue to blaze new trails in its quest to entertain India and the world, and we can’t wait for it!
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )