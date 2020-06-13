On Friday, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to social media to announce a new Zee5 series Lal Bazaar.Ajay Devgn shared the teaser of the series. Devgn has done the voiceover for the teaser. The one-minute clip gives us a glimpse of what we can expect from the police crime thriller. Devgn’s voiceover sets the gory tone of the series. While not much of the plot is revealed, the teaser is intriguing and promises a dynamic story about crime underworld and how law comes into play.Take a look:While sharing the teaser, Devgn wrote, “Karobaar chaahe mujrimon ka ho, Lekin Sikka aur insaaf #Lalbazaar Police ka hi hoga Starting 19th June. #TillTheEndOfCrime. Ho jao taiyaar! @zee5premium #LalbazaarOnZEE5”Earlier, Devgn had shared a poster of the series.The caption read, “Aa rahi hai #Lalbazaar ki Police!Teaser out tomorrow! #TillTheEndofCrime #LalbazaarOnZEE5 premieres 19th June @zee5premium”Lal Bazaar will premiere on 19 June on Zee 5.Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ajay Devgn’s life may have halted on the professional front but he’s busy with other things. In April, Ajay Devgn donated Rs 51 lakhs to the Federation of Western India Cinema Employees, to support the daily wage workers amid the coronavirus outbreak. The nationwide lockdown, which is now being lifted in phases, has affected the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry majorly.The President of IFTDA, Ashoke Pandit had thanked Ajay on social media for his contribution. Tweeting about the donation, Pandit wrote, “Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. U have proved time & again, especially in times of crisis, that U are a real life #Singham. God bless U.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona.”Ajay Devgn Hasn’t Stepped Into the Kitchen Yet Reveals Kajol We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.